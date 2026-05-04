Nicolas Valentini News: Clears disqualification

Valentini cleared a one-game ban in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Juventus.

Valentini will return against Como on Sunday and will compete for a spot in the XI with Martin Frese and Filip Bradaric, as the former can man multiple positions, if Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder) remains on the mend. He has tallied at least one clearance in ten consecutive outings (seven starts), amassing 51 and adding 15 tackles (10 won), 11 interceptions and nine blocks, with no clean sheets, over that span.