Nicolas Valentini News: Piles up clearances in Como game

Valentini had three interceptions, 10 clearances and two shots (one on target) and sent in two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Como.

Valentini resumed starting following a suspension, replacing Domagoj Bradaric, and was solid in the back, posting a new season high in interceptions, but Como scored once. He'll compete for minutes also with Martin Frese in the last two rounds. He has tallied at least one tackle in three consecutive displays, totaling six (three won), posting four interceptions, two blocks and three shots (two on target) during that stretch. Furthermore, this marked his 11th performance in a row with one or more clearances (61 total), but with no clean sheets over that span.