Nicolas Valentini News: Returns as substitute Saturday

Valentini (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Napoli.

Valentini is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Napoli after missing five of the last six contests due to muscular injuries. The Defender is back in the mix but will begin among the substitutes as he competes with Andrias Edmundsson for minutes. Prior to his absence, he consistently contributed defensively, logging at least one tackle, one interception and three-plus clearances in four straight starts.