Nicolas Valentini News: Will skip Juventus bout

Valentini had eight clearances, three tackles (two won) and one shot on target and received his fifth yellow card in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Lecce.

Valentini had a sound performance coming off the bench early for Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder), but he'll be unavailable for the next round due to yellow-card accumulation. If the starter is absent, Martin Frese or Tobias Slotsager will play in the back.