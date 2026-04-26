Nicolas Valentini headshot

Nicolas Valentini News: Will skip Juventus bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Valentini had eight clearances, three tackles (two won) and one shot on target and received his fifth yellow card in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Lecce.

Valentini had a sound performance coming off the bench early for Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder), but he'll be unavailable for the next round due to yellow-card accumulation. If the starter is absent, Martin Frese or Tobias Slotsager will play in the back.

Nicolas Valentini
Verona
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