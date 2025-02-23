Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nicolas Valentini headshot

Nicolas Valentini News: Wins three tackles in Fiorentina game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Valentini had six tackles (three won), one clearance and three interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 win against Fiorentina.

Valentini made his second consecutive start after playing well last week and had another very strong performance, which might secure his spot in the back for the foreseeable future. He has tallied 10 tackles, four interceptions, seven clerances and two blocks in three fixtures since signing with Verona.

Nicolas Valentini
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now