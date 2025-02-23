Nicolas Valentini News: Wins three tackles in Fiorentina game
Valentini had six tackles (three won), one clearance and three interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 win against Fiorentina.
Valentini made his second consecutive start after playing well last week and had another very strong performance, which might secure his spot in the back for the foreseeable future. He has tallied 10 tackles, four interceptions, seven clerances and two blocks in three fixtures since signing with Verona.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now