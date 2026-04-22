Nicolas Vallejo News: Delivers assist in defeat

Vallejo assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat to America. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

Vallejo got involved in the hosts' second goal with a one-touch pass in first-half stoppage time Tuesday, marking his first direct contribution in nine games since joining Leon for the Clausura 2026 campaign. Despite standing out in the Uruguayan league last year, he has yet to reach his top form in Liga MX, but the assist could serve as a confidence boost as he looks to increase his production going forward. Rather than competing with Ismael Diaz for the left-wing spot, the Argentinian was deployed on the opposite flank this time, and there could be a chance for that to happen again in upcoming matches.