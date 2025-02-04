Fantasy Soccer
Nicolas Viola News: Assists in Monday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Viola assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Monday's 2-1 defeat versus Lazio.

Viola assisted his side's lone goal Monday as his cross connected with Roberto Piccoli's head in the 56th minute to tie the match at 1-1. It marked his second goal contribution of the season and his first since Oct. 20. He created three chances for the fifth time this season, with three of those coming in the last four matches. He was subbed off in the 69th minute for Gianluca Gaetano.

Nicolas Viola
Cagliari
