Nicolas Viola News: Assists in Monday's loss

Viola assisted his side's lone goal Monday as his cross connected with Roberto Piccoli's head in the 56th minute to tie the match at 1-1. It marked his second goal contribution of the season and his first since Oct. 20. He created three chances for the fifth time this season, with three of those coming in the last four matches. He was subbed off in the 69th minute for Gianluca Gaetano.