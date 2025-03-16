Fantasy Soccer
Nicolas Viola headshot

Nicolas Viola News: Muted in Roma game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Viola had two crosses (one accurate), one key pass and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Roma.

Viola drew back-to-back starts after a month but wasn't as effective as in the previous game, and Cagliari didn't attack a lot in general. He has hit the net and assisted once in his last five displays (four starts), adding eight shots (two on target), four chances created and nine crosses (five accurate).

Nicolas Viola
Cagliari
