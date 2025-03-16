Nicolas Viola News: Muted in Roma game
Viola had two crosses (one accurate), one key pass and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Roma.
Viola drew back-to-back starts after a month but wasn't as effective as in the previous game, and Cagliari didn't attack a lot in general. He has hit the net and assisted once in his last five displays (four starts), adding eight shots (two on target), four chances created and nine crosses (five accurate).
