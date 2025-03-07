Nicolas Viola News: Scores against Genoa

Viola scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and one cross (one accurate) in Friday's 1-1 draw against Genoa.

Viola returned to the starting lineup after a month and, while he wasn't particularly busy, he opened the scoring with a precise finish in front of the goalie on a quick combination with Roberto Piccoli. It's his second in the season, with the previous one coming in late October. The good showing could help recapture a regular role, especially with Zito Luvumbo (thigh) and Florinel Coman (ankle) currently banged up. He has notched one assist, eight shots (two on target), three chances created and seven crosses (four accurate) in his last five displays.