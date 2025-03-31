Nicolas Viola News: Scores opener in 3-0 win

Viola scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-0 victory against Monza.

Viola scored his second goal in his last three matches and scored the first goal of this game to help his side towards a 3-0 victory. He took four shots, which was the third time this season he has reached this number. In total, he has scored three goals this season with the aim of reaching his tally of five from last year.