Nicolas Viola News: Swings in four crosses versus Empoli
Viola registered two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate), one key pass and two corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Empoli.
Viola had a peppy display and had an okay offensive output, but it wasn't enough for him and his side to find a goal in this one. He has started in four straight matches, scoring once and added seven shots (two on target), three chances created and nine crosses (two accurate).
