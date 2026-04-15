Nicolo Barella News: Contributes in four straight

Barella assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-3 victory against Como.

Barella continues his strong run of form with a fourth consecutive game contributing, adding his third assist during that stretch after going 10 games without a goal contribution prior to this run. The midfielder also recorded three tackles on the night, bringing his tally to 17 across his last seven games with three or more tackles in four of those appearances.