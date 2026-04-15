Nicolo Barella headshot

Nicolo Barella News: Contributes in four straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Barella assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-3 victory against Como.

Barella continues his strong run of form with a fourth consecutive game contributing, adding his third assist during that stretch after going 10 games without a goal contribution prior to this run. The midfielder also recorded three tackles on the night, bringing his tally to 17 across his last seven games with three or more tackles in four of those appearances.

Nicolo Barella
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolo Barella See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolo Barella See More
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction
SOC
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
86 days ago
Champions League Preview: Inter Milan vs. Arsenal Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Inter Milan vs. Arsenal Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 5, 2024
Champions League Preview: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan Prediction, Odds & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan Prediction, Odds & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
September 18, 2024
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
Author Image
Jack Burkart
June 14, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024