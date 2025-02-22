Nicolo Barella News: Creates four chances in Genoa match

Barella had three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate), one block and four chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Genoa.

Barella was a big presence in the final third, led his team in key passes and almost scored with a volley that rocked the crossbar in the second half. He hasn't picked up points in the last five matches, but he has been steady on both ends, tallying 13 chances created, 14 crosses (five accurate), four tackles (two won) and three interceptions in his last five displays.