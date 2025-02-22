Fantasy Soccer
Nicolo Barella headshot

Nicolo Barella News: Creates four chances in Genoa match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Barella had three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate), one block and four chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Genoa.

Barella was a big presence in the final third, led his team in key passes and almost scored with a volley that rocked the crossbar in the second half. He hasn't picked up points in the last five matches, but he has been steady on both ends, tallying 13 chances created, 14 crosses (five accurate), four tackles (two won) and three interceptions in his last five displays.

Nicolo Barella
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
