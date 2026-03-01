Nicolo Barella headshot

Nicolo Barella News: Creates four chances versus Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Barella won two of three tackles and registered two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win against Genoa.

Barella was energetic on both ends, assembling a well-rounded stat line and posting his highest numbers of key passes since early November, but his teammates didn't pounce on his feeds. He has created multiple chances and swung in three or more crosses in his last three appearances, totaling nine key passes and 13 deliveries (four accurate). In addition, he has taken at least one shot in four showings in a row, piling up four attempts (one on target).

Nicolo Barella
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
