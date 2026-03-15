Nicolo Barella News: Dishes out assist in Atalanta match

Barella assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atalanta.

Barella contributed to his team's lone goal with a nice feed for Francesco Pio Esposito in the box, registering his sixth helper of the season, but he hadn't had one since January. He has tallied at least one key pass and one cross in five appearances in a row, piling up 13 key passes and 19 deliveries (six accurate) during that stretch. Moreover, this marked his sixth straight display with one or more shots, for a total of seven (one on target).