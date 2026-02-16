Nicolo Barella News: Disqualified for Lecce tilt
Barella (thigh) had one off-target shot, drew one foul and was booked for the fifth time in 54 minutes in Saturday's 3-2 win over Lecce.
Barella got the nod after skipping three fixtures but didn't have a productive showing, ending his streak of appearances with at least one cross. He'll be unavailable for the next Serie A game due to yellow-card accumulation, which makes it likely that he'll see substantial minutes in the UEFA Champions League playoff versus Bodo/Glimt. Petar Sucic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Davide Frattesi will replace him and Hakan Calhanoglu (suspension) versus Lecce.
