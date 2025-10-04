Barella had a breakout performance on the offensive end, providing a secondary assist on the opening goal by hitting Ange-Yoan Bonny in stride and then finding the target from close range at the end of a deep channel run. He posted new season highs in key passes and crosses and handled some set pieces with Hakan Calhanoglu not in the lineup. He has created one or more chances in the last four fixtures, piling up 12 and adding 19 crosses (seven accurate), six shots (one on target) and seven tackles (four won).