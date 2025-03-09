Nicolo Barella News: Lively in Monza contest

Barella registered four shots (one on goal), six crosses (four accurate), six key passes and one corner in Saturday's 3-2 win over Monza.

Barella was effective in the final third, especially while Inter were trying to mount a comeback, tying Hakan Calhanoglu for most key passes within his club and putting up his busiest stat line in a while, but he wasn't involved in any of the three goals. He has assisted once and posted eight shots (one on target), 14 chances created, 12 crosses (seven accurate) and four tackles (one won) in the last five games.