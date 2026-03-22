Nicolo Barella News: Logs assist
Barella assisted once to go with three crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Fiorentina. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.
Barella was heavily involved in the offense and created four chances, though his teammates could only finish off one of them. The midfielder will need to have a similar output if Inter Milan want to take points off Roma, a team which has only allowed 23 goals in 30 Serie A games.
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