Nicolo Barella News: Opening assist in win

Barella put forth a solid presence in the midfield against Feyenoord on Wednesday. The 28-year-old assisted the game's opening goal to Marcus Thuram from a gorgeous cross near the end line. It's the midfielder's first goal contribution in six games, and he'll look to add onto it in this weekend's league clash versus Monza.