Nicolo Barella headshot

Nicolo Barella News: Opening assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Barella assisted the opener and had two crosses (one successful) in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Feyenoord.

Barella put forth a solid presence in the midfield against Feyenoord on Wednesday. The 28-year-old assisted the game's opening goal to Marcus Thuram from a gorgeous cross near the end line. It's the midfielder's first goal contribution in six games, and he'll look to add onto it in this weekend's league clash versus Monza.

Nicolo Barella
Inter Milan
