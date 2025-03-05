Nicolo Barella News: Opening assist in win
Barella assisted the opener and had two crosses (one successful) in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Feyenoord.
Barella put forth a solid presence in the midfield against Feyenoord on Wednesday. The 28-year-old assisted the game's opening goal to Marcus Thuram from a gorgeous cross near the end line. It's the midfielder's first goal contribution in six games, and he'll look to add onto it in this weekend's league clash versus Monza.
