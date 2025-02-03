Fantasy Soccer
Nicolo Barella News: Productive in Milan game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Barella created four scoring chances and recorded one shot (one on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus AC Milan.

Barella had one of his best offensive performances of the season despite not being involved in the goal, matching his season high in key passes and posting a new one in deliveries, leading his team. He has assisted twice and totaled 10 chances created, 13 crosses (four accurate) and eight tackles (five won) in the last five games.

