Nicolo Barella News: Scores in Cagliari fixture
Barella scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 3-0 win over Cagliari.
Barella made the stat sheet for the fifth match in a row with a pretty effort from midrange. He has scored twice and provided three assists during his hot stretch. He has posted at least one key pass, totaling 21, and one cross, accumulating 27 (nine accurate), in his last nine appearances, tallying also 10 shots (three on target) and five interceptions in that span. Instead, he snapped an eight-game streak with at least one tackle in this one.
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