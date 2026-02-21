Nicolo Barella headshot

Nicolo Barella News: Serves one-game ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Barella cleared a one-match suspension in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Lecce.

Barella will return to action midweek in continental play and Saturday versus Genoa in Serie A. He was substituted by Davide Frattesi in this one. Barella has registered four key passes, 11 crosses (three accurate) and seven tackles (three won) in his last five displays.

Nicolo Barella
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
