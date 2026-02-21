Nicolo Barella News: Serves one-game ban
Barella cleared a one-match suspension in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Lecce.
Barella will return to action midweek in continental play and Saturday versus Genoa in Serie A. He was substituted by Davide Frattesi in this one. Barella has registered four key passes, 11 crosses (three accurate) and seven tackles (three won) in his last five displays.
