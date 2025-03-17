Nicolo Barella News: Sets up teammate in Atalanta game

Barella assisted once to go with three tackles (three won), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Atalanta.

Barella worked hard against a tough opponent but also made his presence felt in the final third and combined with Lautaro Martinez on a late goal. He improved to eight helpers in the season, with two coming in his last five displays, where he has posted eight shots (one on target), 13 key passes, 12 crosses (six accurate) and five tackles (three won).