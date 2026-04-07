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Nicolo Barella News: Solo goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Barella scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 5-2 victory versus Roma.

Barella was the recipient of the final goal of the night for Inter on Sunday, finding the back of the net in the 63rd minute off a solo run. This is a third straight match with a goal contribution for the midfielder, as he has earned an assist the past two times out. This marks only his second goal of the season, although he does have nine assists.

Nicolo Barella
Inter Milan
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