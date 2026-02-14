Nicolo Barella News: Starting in midfield
Barella (thigh) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Juventus.
Barella is in the starting XI for Saturday's matchup against Juventus after shaking off a mild thigh injury that kept him out for three games. Prior to the injury, he had recorded at least one cross in five straight appearances, totaling 17 deliveries while adding seven chances created, five shots and nine tackles.
