Nicolo Bertola Injury: Could be option versus Genoa

Bertola (ankle) "is recovering more quickly than we expected, and he has trained fully twice this week. He might come with us Friday, but we don't want to take risks," coach Kosta Runjaic announced.

Bertola could be back in the squad after sitting out two tilts due to an ankle sprain if he confirmed his progress in the last training session, but might not get minutes even if he is indeed available. Instead, Oumar Solet could return to the XI after dealing with an injury of his own, relegating Oier Zarraga or Kingsley Ehizibue to the bench.