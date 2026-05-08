Nicolo Bertola Injury: Fit for Cagliari game

Bertola (thigh) "will be an option Saturday but probably won't start," coach Kosta Runjaic relayed.

Bertola will return from a three-week absence caused by a thigh strain and will help replace Christian Kabasele (suspension), but Branimir Mlacic has better chances of getting the nod. He has notched 13 clearances, four interceptions and five tackles (three won) in his last five appearances (two starts), with no clean sheets.