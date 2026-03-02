Nicolo Bertola Injury: Forced off against Fiorentina

Bertola had one shot (one on goal) and one interception in 71 minutes in Monday's win over Fiorentina before exiting due to an apparent lower leg injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Bertola got his leg trapped underneath him while trying to block a shot and had to be helped off the pitch by the medical staff as he was struggling to put weight on it. He'll take the tests in the next few days. Brennar Mlacic is the next man up at the position since Oumar Solet (thigh) is missing too and would start versus Atalanta on Saturday if needed, although the coach could also opt for a tactical switch and deploy an extra midfielder.