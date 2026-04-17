Nicolo Bertola headshot

Nicolo Bertola Injury: Unavailable versus Parma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Bertola "is dealing with an ailment and will be spared Saturday," coach Kosta Runjaic announced.

Bertola isn't 100 percent and will be held out to avoid a more serious problem. Udinese will play their next game versus Lazio on April 27. He has made just two short cameos in the last three rounds after returning from a previous injury, as Christian Kabasele has unseated him in the back.

Nicolo Bertola
Udinese
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