Nicolo Bertola Injury: Unavailable versus Parma

Bertola "is dealing with an ailment and will be spared Saturday," coach Kosta Runjaic announced.

Bertola isn't 100 percent and will be held out to avoid a more serious problem. Udinese will play their next game versus Lazio on April 27. He has made just two short cameos in the last three rounds after returning from a previous injury, as Christian Kabasele has unseated him in the back.