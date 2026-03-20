Nicolo Bertola News: Available as substitute Friday

Bertola (ankle) is on the bench for Friday's visit to Genoa.

Bertola is back following a two-game absence and could challenge Oumar Solet, Christian Kabasele and Thomas Kristensen for playing time in the back line. However, Bertola's value will be limited without significant minutes. Prior to the injury, he racked up 78 clearances, 34 tackles, 20 interceptions and one assist over 23 league appearances (18 starts).