Nicolo Bertola News: Comes off the bench against Cagliari
Bertola (thigh) generated two clearances, one block and one key pass in 36 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Cagliari.
Bertola was solid off the pine after Branimir Mlacic subbed off due to a hip injury, returning from a three-game absence. Christian Kabasele will be back from suspension in the next round and has been a stalwart in recent months. Bertola has registered three tackles (two won), four interceptions and 15 clearances in his last five appearances (one start), with no clean sheets.
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