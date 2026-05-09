Nicolo Bertola News: Comes off the bench against Cagliari

Bertola (thigh) generated two clearances, one block and one key pass in 36 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Cagliari.

Bertola was solid off the pine after Branimir Mlacic subbed off due to a hip injury, returning from a three-game absence. Christian Kabasele will be back from suspension in the next round and has been a stalwart in recent months. Bertola has registered three tackles (two won), four interceptions and 15 clearances in his last five appearances (one start), with no clean sheets.