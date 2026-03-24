Nicolo Bertola News: Inserted late against Genoa

Bertola (ankle) created one scoring chance and had one interception and two clearances in three minutes in Friday's 2-0 victory over Genoa.

Bertola returned after missing two matches and got busy, considering his scarce playing time. He'll compete especially with Christian Kabasele and Kingsley Ehizibue in the last few fixtures of the season. He has registered at least one interception, totaling four, and multiple clearances, amassing 13, in his last three displays, with no clean sheets. Instead, he halted a seven-game streak with at least one tackle in this one.