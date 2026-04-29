Nicolo Cambiaghi Injury: Picks up thigh problem

Cambiaghi sustained a left thigh injury in training and will take more tests in the next few days, Bologna relayed.

Cambiaghi is likely to miss Sunday's home game versus Cagliari but requires more exams to assess the severity of his issue. Jonathan Rowe (quad) also got hurt in training in the same role. Benjamin Dominguez, Federico Bernardeschi (hip) or Jens Odgaard would fill in if need be.