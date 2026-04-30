Nicolo Cambiaghi Injury: Will miss multiple games

Cambiaghi has been diagnosed with a grade-one left adductor longus strain and will be sidelined for three to four weeks, Bologna relayed.

Cambiaghi is dealing with a fairly serious muscular problem and will try to return before the end of the season. Benjamin Dominguez, Federico Bernardeschi (hip) and Jens Odgaard will fill in on the left wing until either he or Jonathan Rowe (thigh) returns.