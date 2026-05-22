Nicolo Cambiaghi Injury: Will not return versus Inter

Cambiaghi (thigh) hasn't been selected for Saturday's game against Inter.

Cambiaghi won't be able to return for the season finale, skipping his fourth straight bout. He has paid the price for some physical problems and Jonathan Rowe's ascension in the second half of the campaign, finishing up with four goals, six assists, 34 shots (10 on target) and 84 crosses (19 accurate) in 39 appearances (21 starts).