Nicolo Cambiaghi News: Delivers five crosses against Parma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Cambiaghi drew four fouls and had two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Parma.

Cambiaghi started for the first time since recuperating from an ACL tear and was serviceable in a muted offensive performance for his club. He has notched three shots (one on target), three key passes and 11 crosses (two accurate) in the last two rounds. He'll compete with Benjamin Dominguez, Dan Ndoye and Riccardo Orsolini going forward.

