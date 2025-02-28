Nicolo Cambiaghi News: Dishes helper in Milan match

Cambiaghi assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in 10 games in Thursday's 2-1 victory over AC Milan.

Cambiaghi had a short but productive cameo, wriggling free on the left wing and teeing up Dan Ndoye with a quality feed on the late game-winner. It's his first goal contribution of the year since he has missed a lot of time due to a knee injury. He's getting minutes over Riccardo Orsolini as of late, backing up Benjamin Dominguez. He has recorded four shots (one on target), four key passes, 12 crosses (three accurate) and three tackles (all won) in the last five matches (one start).