Nicolo Cambiaghi News: Fairly lively against Pisa

Cambiaghi registered two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Monday's 1-0 victory versus Pisa.

Cambiaghi paced his outfit in crosses in a match that didn't have a lot of offense overall. He has been alternating with Jonathan Rowe as of late, starting twice in the last seven fixtures. He has tallied at least one tackle in his last three displays, totaling seven (four won) and adding one assist, two shots (zero on target) and five crosses (one accurate) through that stretch.