Nicolo Cambiaghi News: Peppy off the bench against Torino

Cambiaghi registered one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in 13 minutes in Friday's 3-2 win against Torino.

Cambiaghi was productive relative to his minutes, helping the successful final surge by Bologna with his sprints on the wing in his third appearance since recovering from an ACL tear. He's unlikely to become a starter but could eat at Benjamin Dominguez, Dan Ndoye and Riccardo Orsolini's minutes going forward. He has posted two shots (one on target), two key passes, eight crosses (one accurate) and three tackles in four seasonal displays (zero starts).