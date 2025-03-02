Nicolo Cambiaghi News: Provides assist in Cagliari game

Cambiaghi assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in 45 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 win against Cagliari.

Cambiaghi contributed to turning the tide in the second half with a few sprints down the wing and eventually finding Riccardo Orsolini with a low-driven feed toward the far post. It's his second consecutive helper, which should keep him busy at least as a super-sub. He has notched five shots (one on target), five key passes and 13 crosses (three accurate) in the last five matches (one start).