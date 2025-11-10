Cambiaghi was initially spared after starting midweek but was broke the game wide open with his runs on the wing and teed up Thijs Dallinga with a great feed from the baseline on the opening goal. It's his fourth assist in the season, and has has dished out two in the last three matches. He has put up at least one shot and one cross in nine straight showings, racking up 12 (five on target) and 24 (six accurate), respectively, adding two goals, three assists, and eight chances created over that span. He's occasionally managed, but he's clearly more effective than Jonathan Rowe (thigh) and Benjamin Dominguez in his role.