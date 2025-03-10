Nicolo Cambiaghi News: Scores in win

Cambiaghi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Verona.

Cambiaghi recorded a goal contribution for a third consecutive game, as he netted his first goal of the campaign. This also marked his fifth straight game with at least one shot. On the other hand, this was the first time in five outings that he did not account for at least one chance created.