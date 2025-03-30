Nicolo Cambiaghi News: Sets up teammate against Venezia
Cambiaghi won one of three tackles and assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Venezia.
Cambiaghi got the nod over Dan Ndoye after international duties and found Riccardo Orsolini with a long and surgical delivery to set up the lone goal of the contest. He has started just twice since returning from a major knee injury, but he's been productive as a sub, recording one goal, three assists, four key passes and eight crosses (three accurate) in the last five matches.
