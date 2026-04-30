Nicolo Casale Injury: Fit for Cagliari match

Casale (ankle) resumed practicing regularly Wednesday, Bologna announced.

Casale will be back with the squad versus Cagliari after skipping two fixtures, barring a late setback. He'll compete with Torbjorn Heggem, Martin Vitik and Eivind Helland in the back. He has had an inconsistent role throughout the season. He has posted multiple clearances in his last 12 outings (eight starts), totaling 64 and adding 13 tackles (eight won), nine interceptions and six blocks over that span, with two clean sheets.