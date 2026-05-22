Nicolo Casale Injury: Sidelined for Inter clash

Casale (calf) didn't make Bologna's squad list to face Inter on Saturday.

Casale will end the season on the shelf, sitting out the last six rounds. He has been a regular only in a couple of stretches because of the competition, contributing to three clean sheets in 18 appearances (12 starts), notching 14 tackles, 12 interceptions and 72 clearances. Two among Jhon Lucumi, Torbjorn Heggem and Eivind Helland will start in the back again in this one.