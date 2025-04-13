Nicolo Casale Injury: Subs in and out versus Atalanta

Casale generated one tackle (one won) and three clearances in about 30 minutes in Sunday's game versus Atalanta before exiting due to a shoulder problem, Bologna announced.

Casale replaced Jhon Lucumi, who didn't have a good first half, at the interval but was unable to finish the game after a hard fall. He was substituted by third-stringer Martin Erlic. He'll be examined to determine the severity of the problem in the next few days.