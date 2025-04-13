Nicolo Casale Injury: Subs in and out versus Atalanta
Casale generated one tackle (one won) and three clearances in about 30 minutes in Sunday's game versus Atalanta before exiting due to a shoulder problem, Bologna announced.
Casale replaced Jhon Lucumi, who didn't have a good first half, at the interval but was unable to finish the game after a hard fall. He was substituted by third-stringer Martin Erlic. He'll be examined to determine the severity of the problem in the next few days.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now