Nicolo Casale Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Casale rolled his left ankle against Aston Villa and will be re-evaluated in the next few days, Bologna announced.

Casale will miss the upcoming Juventus clash and will take further tests next week to better determine his timetable. He has filled in for John Lucumi and Martin Vitik, who have been suspended in turn, in recent fixtures. Torbjorn Heggem and Ervin Helland are also options in the role.