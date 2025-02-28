Nicolo Casale News: Logs nine clearance against Milan

Casale had one shot (zero on target), three interceptions and nine clearances in Thursday's 2-1 victory over Milan in Thursday's 2-1 win over AC Milan.

Casale drew the start over Jhon Lucumi as Bologna had a busy week and more than held his own against dangerous opponents, setting a new season high in clearances. He has gotten minutes in four of the last six matches, totaling one tackle (zero won), eight interceptions and 27 clearnaces and contributing to one clean sheet.