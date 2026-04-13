Nicolo Casale headshot

Nicolo Casale News: Posts eight clearances in Lecce bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Casale won one tackle, had eight clearances and created one scoring chance in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Lecce.

Casale returned to the XI after three fixtures, relieving Martin Vitik in a busy week, and had a quality display in the back. He has logged at least one clearance in 11 consecutive outings, amassing 59, contributing to two clean sheets and notching 13 tackles (13 won), eight interceptions and five blocks over that span.

Nicolo Casale
Bologna
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